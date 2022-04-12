comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.04.2022 | 11:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Vivek Agnihotri no longer associated with Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik starrer Nautanki

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

A while ago, it was revealed that Vivek Agnihotri’s next film is not the much awaited The Delhi Files but a film called Nautanki which he shot in Bhopal during the lockdown with his friends Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. However Vivek clarifies that he is no longer associated with Nautanki.

Vivek Agnihotri no longer associated with Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik starrer Nautanki

Vivek Agnihotri no longer associated with Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik starrer Nautanki

Says Vivek, “During the first lockdown, in August 2020, my dear friend Anupam Kher asked me to help him out with a play which they wanted to shoot as a small film. I did help with the shooting and with the first cut as a friendly gesture without charging a penny.”

That was the end of his association with Nautanki. Says Vivek, “After the shoot was over, it was taken over by the producers and and I have no idea about what they did with the final film and I am in no way associated with it anymore unless Anupam needs my help with the film.”

Vivek reveals this is not the first time he has helped out a project. “I do help a lot of people with many things as friendly gesture. To me, filmmaking has never been about money. Earlier also, I had helped Anubhav Sinha’s Zid, which I had left after first schedule and it was finished by director Anubhav Sinha. Later, he sent a cheque to use my name and not to tell anyone that I didn’t direct the film. I refused to take the cheque and he immorally and unethically used my name to market the film. But then I say, it ok, if I can be of any help to anyone  it’s  no big deal.”

Also Read: REVEALED: Post The Kashmir Files here are details of Vivek Agnihotri’s next, and it’s not The Delhi Files

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

MONSTA X’s Joohoney tests positive for…

Raw, the Hindi version of Vijay's Beast,…

Deepika Padukone flies to Hyderabad for the…

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Wedding: Curtains…

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Wedding: Rahul…

Kangana Ranaut sports 7 looks for Dhaakad;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification