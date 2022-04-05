The Kashmir Files has catapulted Vivek Agnihotri into the league of the most wanted directors of the country. The pressure to turn the ‘Files’ into a franchise is tremendous. However, Vivek is very clear on this issue: the Files were always planned as a trilogy and the last segment in the Trilogy is The Delhi Files to be released next year. But, before The Delhi Files, there is a secret project that Vivek shot in Bhopal in the midst of the postponed schedules of The Kashmir Files in Kashmir.

REVEALED: Post The Kashmir Files here are details of Vivek Agnihotri’s next, and it’s not The Delhi Files

The secret project is entitled Nautanki. It stars Anupam Kher and his old friend Satish Kaushik and is scripted by Rumi Jaffrey. Says Vivek Agnihotri, “We were shooting The Kashmir Files in Kashmir in March 2021 but had to stop in-between due to the lockdown. Since Anupam Kher had flown from the USA to shoot The Kashmir Files and got stuck in India due to the lockdown, we decided to utilize this time in making another film. We had this beautiful script ready and we happily decided to move to another film until December. Nautanki is our tribute to art, creativity, theatre, and cinema.”

Anupam is excited to work with Vivek Agnihotri again. “What makes Nautanki especially exciting is that my oldest and dearest friend Satish Kaushik is my co-star this time. We are working together after quite a while and looking forward to it.”

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri breaks down after shooting Anupam Kher’s death scene in The Kashmir Files; says he did not cry when his parents died

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.