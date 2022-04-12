Popstar Britney Spears recently revealed that she and her partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together. The announcement comes after the singer was released from 13-year conservatorship which, as she says, required her to stay on birth control.

The ‘Toxic’ singer took to Instagram Monday to announce that she and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Spears wrote referencing the couple’s recent Hawaiian getaway.

“I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” Spears said that four days after taking a pregnancy test, she got a “little more food pregnant,” before again implying that she is with child. “It’s growing !!!” she continued. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose [sic] it,” she wrote alongside a photo of a cup of tea surrounded by flowers.

The global artist noted she wouldn't be appearing in public much because she wants to avoid the paparazzi and also opened up about her mental health during a previous pregnancy. “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible… women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret… “

She concluded her post by writing, “This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love.” Asghari seemingly confirmed it himself Monday afternoon on Instagram, posting, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.” Though she referred to Asghari as her “husband” in the shared post, it remains unclear if they have tied the knot. The pair got engaged in September 2021 and since only a while, Spears started referring to him as her husband.

News of the pregnancy comes less than a year after Spears’s testimony in June 2021 during which she signaled intentions to settle down and have more children, alleging that her conservatorship included contraception clauses and barred her from having more children. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she told Judge Brenda Penny during a hearing to discuss her conservatorship, which formally ended in November after 13 years. “I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Britney Spears shares two kids with her former husband Kevin Federline: Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15.

