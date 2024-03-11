The film is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film.

The makers of this summer's hottest romance, Do Aur Do Pyaar unveiled a new poster announcing its release date on April 19, 2024, stirring excitement among eager audiences. Back in January 2024, the makers released the first-look poster and announced that the film would arrive in cinemas on March 29, 2024. However, it has now been officially postponed till April.

Starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, this sparkling, contemporary romance is a dazzling ride of love, laughter, and modern relationships.

The project was announced in 2021. At the time, director Shirsha Guha Thakurta said, "When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe- honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. Yes, I'm nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special."

Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film.

