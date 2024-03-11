YRF has clearly cracked the new format of shooting for feature films and is the only production house that's making optimum utilization of technology. The latest example is War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in lead roles. The film went on floors in November last year and the director, Ayan Mukerji has already shot for two overseas schedules without the presence of leads. "It's the most modern technology where outdoor shoots in action space are done with body doubles and the makers then swap the faces using VFX," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Hrithik Roshan allots 60 days for War 2; Yash Raj Films adopts innovative filming technique

Hrithik started shooting for the film at YRF in Mumbai on March 7. "He is shooting for his entry sequence and it's an action-packed stint. Hrithik has allotted merely 55 to 60 days for War 2 and most of the film will be shot at studios in Mumbai. Interestingly, it will be a wrap for Hrithik on War 2 by June 2024, and it's among those films which he will conclude in record time," the source told us further.

Jr. NTR on the other hand starts his journey on War 2 from April and it will be a wrap for him by the end of July. "Much like Hrithik, Jr. NTR too has allotted 60 days to shoot for War, which includes 25 to 30 days of combination shoot. YRF has mastered the art of mounting big films efficiently - as this template neither requires more days of shoot from actors nor does it add on to the budget," the source shared.

With the availability of technology, the makers can shoot most films in the studio set up and avoid leaks from on-ground locations. In recent times, only Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has not used the technology as the makers went real with real action sequences on the ground performed by the leading pair.

