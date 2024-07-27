Back in 2023, Kartik Aaryan announced that he was teaming up with Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor for the first time on an epic war film. The announcement created a stir on social media as it indicated a patch up between Kartik and Karan after a public fallout in the midst of shooting for Dostana. The film was to be directed by Sandeep Modi and slated to go on floors in October this year.

SCOOP: Karan Johar hits PAUSE on his war films with Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan – Here’s Why!

However, Bollywood Hungama has learnt from exclusive sources that Karan Johar has put his next with Kartik Aaryan on hold. "There is an overdose of patriotic films set against the backdrop of wars. Karan has identified the market trends after Yoddha and has decided to put Sandeep Modi and Kartik Aaryan's next on hold," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

That's not all. Karan has put one more film on hold. It's known to all that Karan Johar was teaming up with Salman Khan for the first time on Bull with Vishnu Vardhan as director. However, that film is also no longer happening. "Both Karan and Salman have officially moved on with the hope of collaborating in the future," the source told us further.

Karan is now actively working on getting a lineup for Dharma Productions for 2025 and 2026.

