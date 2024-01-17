It is directed by debutant Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Along with the first-look poster, the makers have also announced the release date of the film.

It's final! Bollywood actress Vidya Balan's next is set for theatrical release. Titled Do Aur Do Pyaar, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It is directed by debutant Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Along with the first-look poster, the makers have also announced the release date of the film. The film arrives in cinemas on March 29, 2024.

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer titled Do Aur Do Pyaar; set to release on March 29, 2024

The film, a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships, marks Applause’s foray into the big screen experience and this second collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment (after the Tahira Kashyap Khurrana-directed Sharmajee Ki Beti) promises to be an ultimate date movie.

The project was announced in 2021. At the time, director Shirsha Guha Thakurta tells us, "When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe- honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. Yes, I'm nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special."

Do Aur Do Pyaar is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.