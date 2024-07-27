comscore
Last Updated 27.07.2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein to unveil on August 2; gets U/A certificate from CBFC with runtime of 3 minutes of 8 seconds: Report

Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein to unveil on August 2; gets U/A certificate from CBFC with runtime of 3 minutes of 8 seconds: Report

Khel Khel Mein marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Mudassar Aziz after a long gap. It also sees the return of Fardeen Khan to the big screen after a hiatus.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The countdown to the release of the much-anticipated comedy caper, Khel Khel Mein, is officially on! The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, is set to hit theatres on Independence Day, August 15.

To build anticipation for the film, the makers recently unveiled the energetic track, ‘Hauli Hauli’, featuring a star-studded music video. Now, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch as the film's theatrical trailer is all set to be unveiled on August 2. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers have planned a grand event in Mumbai, bringing together the entire star cast, including Akshay Kumar, for the much-awaited trailer launch. The trailer, which has already received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, promises to be a laugh riot, with a runtime of 3 minutes and 8 seconds.

Khel Khel Mein marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Mudassar Aziz after a long gap. It also sees the return of Fardeen Khan to the big screen after a hiatus.

The Independence Day weekend is shaping up to be a box office battle, with Khel Khel Mein facing competition from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa.

ALSO READ: Khel Khel Mein: Fardeen Khan calls Akshay Kumar’s discipline ‘inspiring’; pumped about his first theatrical release in 14 years: “I’m just really happy to be a part of it”

More Pages: Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection

