Twinkle Khanna trolls the dance performance of Akshay Kumar at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony; says, “It feels like he is about to dig an oil well”

Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her witty statements, recently was seen talking about the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding functions in her recent column. In the Times of India column, the actress turned author was seen trolling her husband Akshay Kumar over his dance, which he had performed at Mela Rouge which was a sangeet night and also saw several other Bollywood celebrities perform. Along with that, the writer also was seen taking a dig at the international singer Rihanna.

Twinkle Khanna trolls the dance performance of Akshay Kumar at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony; says, “It feels like he is about to dig an oil well”

In her column, Twinkle Khanna also referred to the performance which brought together the three Khans, namely Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, and wrote, "In between forcing my little one to swallow her flu medicine, training the dog to pee anywhere but my bed, and checking a deck my company is sending out to advertisers, I continue attending the Ambani festivities in what seems like a paradigm time warp through Instagram. I spot the three Khans performing together and the man of the house singing a robust song." She added, "He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamanagar soil.”

Further talking about Rihanna’s concert, she compared her performance to Nita Ambani’s dance performance and shared, “I see Rihanna’s reportedly somewhere between ?66 to 74 crore barefoot performance. Her act, though, is not half as grand as Nita bhabhi’s performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti dedicated to Ma Ambe, an avatar of Goddess Durga."

Apart from Akshay and the Khans, the three-day celebrations was also attended by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, among others.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna after latter compares men to ‘plastic bags’; calls her as one of the ‘privileged brats’ and ‘nepo kids’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.