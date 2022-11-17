As Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for An Action Hero, the actor gets a compliment from Varun Dhawan.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wowed all with the trailer of his upcoming high-octane entertainer An Action Hero. The film's promotions have begun in full swing and Ayushmann is leaving no stone unturned.

The actor today took off to Pune for the promotions, where he unveiled the teaser of his much-awaited song 'Jehda Nasha' alongside the sensuous Nora Fatehi. While on his way to Pune for the promotions, Ayushmann went live on his Instagram to interact with the fans and give them a glimpse of his choc-a block schedule.

Interestingly, apart from the fans, who had a good time interacting with their favourite actor on Insta live, what caught Ayushmann's attention was Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's quirky compliment for Khurrana which read, "Action hero lag rahe hai mast."

Needless to say, that comment surely made Ayushmann's day!

Directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, An Action Hero is all set to release on December 2, 2022. While speaking about the film, Khurrana had said, “An Action Hero is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride.”

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is also gearing up for his next, Bhediya. The Amar Kaushik directorial is slated to release on November 25.

