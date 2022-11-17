Ever since Mira Rajput tied the knot with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, her name has managed to grab headlines. A significant number of Instagram users follow her verified account to take a peek into her life. Apart from posting pictures of her husband Shahid, and kids, Misha and Zain, Mira also drops pictures from her vacation diaries.

Mira Rajput enjoys vacation in New York, gives a peek into her holiday; see pics

Making an addition to the same, Rajput dropped a photo dump on Thursday. In the photos, she can be seen vacationing in New York. She looked effortlessly beautiful in her casual attire with subtle makeup. Captioning her social media post, Mira wrote a short caption, which read, “Right through the very heart of it.” She also hashtagged “New York New York”. Meanwhile, she also gave the picture credit to her close friend Priyanka Agarwal.

Within a couple of hours, many from her 4M Insta fam reacted to the post. “Simplicity at its best,” wrote a user, while another commented, “Looking so gorgeous.” Interestingly, Mira’s friend Priyanka also dropped a cheeky comment, which read, “that art direction though.”

Apart from the above post, a week ago, Mira won hearts on the internet as she played a piano cover of the ‘Tujey Kitna Chahne Lage’ song from husband Shahid Kapoor’s film Kabir Singh. Interestingly, the cover video gave a brief peek into their lavish home. The video featured a sleek black staircase juxtaposed against the white interiors, natural lighting and a bookshelf by the side.

Coming to Shahid Kapoor’s professional front, the actor was last seen in Jersey, opposite Mrunal Thakur. He has a couple of projects in his kitty, including Ali Abbas Zafar’s next Bloody Daddy.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput unable to find vegetarian food in Sicily; she calls hotel ‘insensitive to dietary requirements’

