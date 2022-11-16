comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.11.2022 | 10:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers allegedly shot at in road rage incident in LA

Bollywood News

A man open fired at actress Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers in Los Angeles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hollywood actress Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers’ car was reportedly shot at during a recent road rage incident on Monday in Los Angeles.

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers allegedly shot at in road rage incident in LA

According to Page Six, the couple is out of danger and okay. Phypers was chauffeuring the actress to a film studio when the male driver behind them got irritated that they were having a hard time finding the place.

The outlet cites TMZ and further states that Phypers let the upset driver, who was allegedly shouting at them while trying to squeeze in front of their car, pass them. That’s when the driver allegedly shot at Phypers and Richards’ vehicle, striking the back end on the driver’s side.

As per the report, no one was physically harmed, Richards was “unnerved” and crying hysterically when she showed up to the set of her upcoming movie Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace. Someone from production called the police however it’s still unclear whether a report was filed.

The outlet notes that Phypers stayed with his wife as she “powered through” and “worked for 12 hours.” The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating the incident which reportedly took place at near the intersection of Slauson and Western Avenues.

Also Read: Actor John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, passes away; Friends star pens an emotional tribute

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Drishyam 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay…

EXCLUSIVE: FED UP with Bollywood films…

Grammy 2023: BTS nominated for three Grammys…

GRAMMYs 2023: Beyoncé leads the pack; Adele,…

Deepika Padukone shares expansion plans for…

Govinda Naam Mera: Disney+ Hotstar sets…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification