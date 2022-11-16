Hollywood actress Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers’ car was reportedly shot at during a recent road rage incident on Monday in Los Angeles.

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers allegedly shot at in road rage incident in LA

According to Page Six, the couple is out of danger and okay. Phypers was chauffeuring the actress to a film studio when the male driver behind them got irritated that they were having a hard time finding the place.

The outlet cites TMZ and further states that Phypers let the upset driver, who was allegedly shouting at them while trying to squeeze in front of their car, pass them. That’s when the driver allegedly shot at Phypers and Richards’ vehicle, striking the back end on the driver’s side.

As per the report, no one was physically harmed, Richards was “unnerved” and crying hysterically when she showed up to the set of her upcoming movie Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace. Someone from production called the police however it’s still unclear whether a report was filed.

The outlet notes that Phypers stayed with his wife as she “powered through” and “worked for 12 hours.” The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating the incident which reportedly took place at near the intersection of Slauson and Western Avenues.

