Vaani Kapoor talks about her line-up in 2024; says, “Fortunate to be involved in 4 diverse projects in 2024!”

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for a busy and exciting year ahead with 4 distinct projects on her plate. In 2024, she is set to showcase her acting skills in various roles and films.

Talking about the same, Vaani said, “I'm absolutely thrilled about the upcoming cinematic year in 2024, where I'm fortunate to be involved in four diverse projects! One of the highlights is Raid 2, a project alongside the legendary Ajay Devgn, promising to be a tremendous learning experience that will undoubtedly enrich my journey as an actor.”

She added, “Simultaneously, I've embarked on a monumental venture with a top-tier superstar, but unfortunately, the project's announcement is shrouded in secrecy, preventing me from divulging details.”

Vaani further added, “Adding to the excitement is Sarvagunn Sampann, a film where I take on the lead role, which is set to hit the screens, offering audiences a glimpse into one of my most challenging multifaceted roles.”

Vaani is also set to make her debut on streaming later this year in YRF’s tentpole 2024 series titled Mandala Murders. She is headlining this edge-of-the-seat, gritty thriller.

She added, “Furthermore, I'm stepping into the world of streaming with YRF's tentpole series of the year, Mandala Murders, helmed by the ingenious Gopi Puthran, known for his work on Mardaani 2 (also the writer of Mardaani). The anticipation is high and I'm eager for audiences to witness the diversity and strength I like to bring as an actor. Here's to crossing my fingers for the success of these exciting releases!”

