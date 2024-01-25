The first chilling glimpse of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika's Shaitaan is finally here! The teaser, released on January 25, promises a gripping journey into the supernatural, set to hit theatres on March 8th, 2024. This highly-anticipated thriller also marks Jyothika's much-awaited return to Hindi cinema after a 20-year hiatus.

Shaitaan teaser out: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika starrer unlocks a haunting game; watch

Devgn took to social media to unveil the teaser with a cryptic message: "Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana!" (He will ask you... it's a game, will you play? But don't be lured by his deception!). While the teaser takes you into the world of Shaitaan, R Madhavan’s sinister smile at the end will surely give you the chills.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan boasts a stellar cast including Janki Bodiwala, Pala Lalwani, and Anngad Raaj alongside the lead trio. While the plot remains shrouded in mystery, whispers hint at a timeless battle between good and evil, with a family representing the forces of righteousness facing off against a malevolent entity.

The film marks Jyothika's return to Hindi cinema after two decades, adding excitement to the project.

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Manga Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Expectations are high for this supernatural thriller, and the teaser only fuels the anticipation.

