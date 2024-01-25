Parineeti Chopra has always shared a keen interest in singing and now the actress revealed that she wanted to pursue it as a part of her career.

Parineeti Chopra, who won hearts in films like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Ishaqzaade, is all set to pursue a new passion. The actress, who has always spoken about her love for music and singing, was recently seen talking about kicking off her new journey and we aren’t talking about her new married life with politician Raghav Chadha. The actress, on social media, unveiled all about this chapter which is about her ‘musical journey’ as she hinted at kicking off a new music career.

Parineeti Chopra all set to start a ‘new chapter’ of her life; shares glimpse of her musical journey

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra shared a video of her prepping for a live stage performance and opened up about it in the caption wherein she said, “Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed?? about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic)”, she said.

Further she went on to add, “So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I’m joining hands with the best @entertainmentconsultant and we’ve got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you’re as excited for this as I am!” The actress received a lot of love and support from her fans as well as industry insiders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra



In the past, there were videos of the actress singing at a choir on Doordarshan when she was a teenager. She went on to pursue her love for singing and even made her Bollywood singing debut with ‘Maana Ki Hum’ in her film Meri Pyaari Bindu which also featured her as an aspiring singer. On the acting front, Parineeti will next be seen in the film Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and based on the life of real-life Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra shares sneaky snapshot clicked by husband Raghav Chadha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.