The Korean music industry is set for some highly awaited comebacks in the fourth quarter of 2020. Amongst the anticipated albums is that of Big Hit Entertainment's youngest artists - Tomorrow X Together. TXT will drop their mini-album titled 'minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26, 2020.

Big Hit Entertainment made an announcement on September 20 (Sept. 21, 12 am KST) with a teaser. It was a musical teaser that had a TXT logo along with the release date announcement.

The quintet - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai - closed their album series 'The Dream Chapter' with their latest album, 'Eternity'. The album dropped back in May with the title track 'Can't You See Me'. This was followed by a B-side music video, 'PUMA', and the last music video, 'Eternally'. Along with their Japanese release, they dropped their single 'Drama' on August 19.

