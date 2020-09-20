Bollywood Hungama

Tomorrow X Together to make comeback with ‘minisode1: Blue Hour’ on October 26, release announcement teaser

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

The Korean music industry is set for some highly awaited comebacks in the fourth quarter of 2020. Amongst the anticipated albums is that of Big Hit Entertainment's youngest artists - Tomorrow X Together. TXT will drop their mini-album titled 'minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26, 2020.

Big Hit Entertainment made an announcement on September 20 (Sept. 21, 12 am KST) with a teaser. It was a musical teaser that had a TXT logo along with the release date announcement.

The quintet - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai - closed their album series 'The Dream Chapter' with their latest album, 'Eternity'. The album dropped back in May with the title track 'Can't You See Me'. This was followed by a B-side music video, 'PUMA', and the last music video, 'Eternally'. Along with their Japanese release, they dropped their single 'Drama' on August 19.

