Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.07.2020 | 10:57 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Tomorrow X Together to croon theme song for Japanese anime Black Clover

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together aka TXT are set for their first Original Sound Track (OST) ever. The quintet - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai - will be lending their voice for the theme song for Japanese anime Black Clover. Their first Japanese single 'Everlasting Shine' will serve as the OST.

Tomorrow X Together to croon theme song for Japanese anime Black Clover

Black Clover's official Twitter handle announced the news on July 29. "TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lead New Black Clover Anime Opening Song Starting in September," the tweet read. The song will premiere on the September 1 episode.

This will happen after Tomorrow X Together's second Japanese single release 'Drama' on August 19.

Written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, Black Clover centers around Asta, a young boy seemingly born without any magic power, something that is unknown in the world he lives in. With his fellow mages from the Black Bulls, Asta plans to become the next Wizard King.

Tomorrow X Together, under the label Big Hit Entertainment, closed their album series 'The Dream Chapter' with their latest album, 'Eternity'. The album dropped back in May with title track 'Can't You See Me'. This was followed by a B-side music video, 'PUMA' and the last music video, 'Eternally'. 

ALSO READ: Tomorrow X Together drops cinematically compelling ‘Eternally’ music video

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to…

Sonu Sood to organise free medical camps…

Ayushmann Khurrana turns cross-functional…

Sonu Sood gets in touch with actor Anupam…

Woh Lamhe writer Shagufta Rafique refutes…

Sushant Singh Rajput's father files police…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification