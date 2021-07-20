Actor Satyadev is a big name in the Tollywood industry with great performances in movies like Jyothi Lakshmi, Kshanam, Mana Oori Ramayanam, Bluff Master, Brochevarevarura, and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. Satyadev, a computer Engineer by profession, left his job and decided to pursue his passion for acting in films. He started with small roles but slowly climbed the ladders of success and created a name for himself in the Telugu industry. He is all set to make his promising debut in Bollywood with Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma opposite Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The actor is very excited to be a part of this film as venturing into Bollywood has always been a long-awaited dream of his. He was always hungry for working in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada industries and attain stardom there too. He wants his presence across Pan-India and tells that every actor desires to be recognized all over India.

The 32-year-old actor is happy that a film like Baahubali paved the way to make Pan-India films and dubbed in many languages. He was supposed to make his Hindi debut with a film in Afghanistan but it got stalled and it makes him overwhelmed that Ram Setu is his Hindi launch vehicle. Satyadev has finished shooting for Thimmarusu directed by Sharan Koppisetty opposite Priyanka Jawalkar and Ajay. He is also working on a film titled Godse by Gopi Ganesh with Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead.

