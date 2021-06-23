Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.06.2021 | 10:52 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Akshay Kumar to resume Ram Setu shoot in September 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Akshay Kumar will resume the shooting of Ram Setu in September. The actor is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, and will kick off the next schedule of his next, post-monsoon. As the makers want to shoot the film at open locations, they plan to do it after the heavy monsoon season.

Akshay Kumar to resume Ram Setu shoot in September 

As per reports, the plan was to head to Sri Lanka for the schedule. But, the island country has a 15-day mandatory quarantine protocol. Akshay Kumar is raring to go without any delays. It seems like the shoot might take place at cheat locations that could make up for Sri Lanka. The actor plays the role of an archaeologist.

Amazon Prime Video is set to co-produce Ram Setu alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and creatively produced by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is an action-adventure drama that brings forward a story deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

The film carries a power-packed star cast led by superstar Akshay Kumar and featuring Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

ALSO READ: Trade speak: “The one factor that doesn’t go out of Akshay Kumar’s film is ENTERTAINMENT; he’s one of the SMARTEST businessmen”

More Pages: Ram Setu Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rohit Shetty film Golmaal 5 may go on floor…

Kangana Ranaut finds support in Aamir Khan

Anjana Sukhani pens a book for housewives’…

Secret Superstar, Golmaal Again get ‘UA’…

Box Office: Baadshaho Day 20 in overseas

Box Office: Baadshaho Day 19 in overseas

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification