The 100th birth anniversary of one of the greatest film personalities ever, Guru Dutt, is celebrated on July 9. He died at the age of just 38 but the contribution he made to cinema has been unforgettable. No wonder that 60 years after his passing, he continues to be talked about and remembered. Some believe that he committed suicide while some don’t believe this theory at all. Devi Dutt, brother of Guru Dutt, spoke at length with Filmfare 9 years ago about why he was sure that his brother didn’t end his own life.

“I still maintain that he DID NOT commit suicide” – The INSIDE story on the last 24 hours of Guru Dutt’s life; a brother’s emotional recollection

In the April 2016 issue, a detailed interview of Devi Dutt was published in which he talked about Guru Dutt’s beginnings, his relationship with Geeta Dutt and a lot more. At one point, he explained what happened on October 9, 1964, a day before Guru Dutt was found dead.

Devi Dutt said, “After Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), Guru Dutt and Bhabhi (Geeta Dutt) had patched up. It was decided that the entire family would stay together at 48 Pali Hill once it was redeveloped. On October 9, 1964, he was at his studio with Tanuja, Rehman and director Shaeed Latif for his production Baharein Phir Bhi Aayegi. But Mala ji (Mala Sinha) had got stuck in Madras. So, the shooting got postponed. Bhabhi had gone to the children’s school for PTA and was supposed to send (their sons) Tarun and Arun across in the evening. We left for home in the car. He asked me to buy kites and manjha from Bandra as he wanted to fly kites with the children over the weekend. Then we stopped at Charag Din at Colaba. He bought clothes for the boys and also some for me.”

He continued, “Then we stopped at Kanji Bhai broker’s house at Marine Lines to collect whisky bottles. Guru Dutt asked him to get his money back from investors as he wanted to import coloured stock for Kaneez (a film that he was supposed to make). When we reached home, he went into the kitchen and began preparing omelettes. He said he’d cook more often when we all lived together. He said that we brothers would occupy the 9th and 10th floors, from where we’d watch the sunset every evening. Just then walked in our Chartered Accountant, Gole saab. He informed Guru Dutt of the final notices from the IT department for the taxes pending for the past two years. They got into a heated argument. Gole saab warned that the IT department could raid the studio, office and home anytime. Guru Dutt asked me to go home.”

Devi Dutt then added, “On the way out I met Abrar Alvi. I asked him to convey Bhabhi’s message to Guru Dutt - that she wouldn’t be sending the kids as it was late. That was my last evening with Guru Dutt. The next day, he was no more. I still maintain that he did not commit suicide. It must have been due to the sleeping pills after heavy drinking with Abrar. Waheeda ji had left us in 1962. Guru Dutt was facing serious income tax problems. He was on the verge of bankruptcy. He was worried about the studio going away.”

Also Read: 100th anniversary special: Shah Rukh Khan expressed desire to play Guru Dutt: “My face is like a beautiful poem in B&W”; son Arun Dutt approached Aamir Khan to play the lead in biopic; script was written by Anurag Kashyap

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.