Internationally acclaimed actor, fashion and youth icon, and mental health advocate from India, Deepika Padukone took to her social media to launch ‘Care Package’. This first-of-its-kind festival will take place today, 20th of July, 2021 from 7 PM to 8:30 PM IST on the popular social networking app, Clubhouse. 'Care Package' carefully curated by Deepika Padukone is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritize ‘Care’.

With meaningful conversations to look forward to, 'Care Package' boasts of a lineup that includes Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Jovanny Varelan (Founder, The Artidote), Aarthi Ramamurthy (Head of International, Clubhouse), Sriram Krishnan, Paul Davison, Raghava KK, along with a heartwarming performance by Prateek Kuhad.

The festival will revolve around 3 themes, namely - 'My Relationship with Self-care', with Deepika Padukone, Aarthi Ramamurthy, Raghava KK and Sriram Krishnan, "Breathe, By The Artidote", by Jovanny Varela, and finally, "Love and Care - How is it different?" by Deepika Padukone, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan.

Taking to her social media, Padukone shared, "I’m super excited to launch ‘Care Package’ - An Audio-First Festival that Cares! This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise ’Care’. Join me Today, 20th July, from 7PM-8.30PM IST on Clubhouse!"

Over the years, Padukone has spearheaded conversations around the importance of mental health, self-care and overall wellbeing, has been able to successfully connect with the audience on topics less spoken about and has helped steer India towards breaking the stigma around mental illness.

