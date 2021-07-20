Bollywood Hungama

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to be presented in Killa Court; Mumbai Police arrests 1 more in pornography case

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late on Monday, entrepreneur, and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case. According to the police, he is the key conspirator in the case and spent the night in custody. Kundra will now be produced in CMM Court, also known as Killa Court. He will most likely be presented in court in the latter half of Tuesday.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to be presented in Killa Court; Mumbai Police arrests 1 more in pornography case

After his arrest, Raj Kundra was taken for a medical examination to the JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police also made another arrest in this case. Reportedly, the crime branch has arrested a Ryan Tharp from Nerul in Navi Mumbai in connection with the same case.

After Raj Kundra's arrest, the Mumbai Police commissioner, Hemant Nagrale, in a statement said, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this."

After Kundra's arrest, he was trolled for his Twitter bio which read, "Life is about making the right choices". A Twitter post of Kundra from 2012 is also going viral in which he spoke about pornography and prostitution. "Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??,” he had tweeted.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly making pornographic films

