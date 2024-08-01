Tips Films’ Ramesh Taurani REACTS to rumors of Sreeleela quitting his next with Varun Dhawan: “We have not yet approached anyone for the role”

According to the recent rumors going around in media with reagrds to Telugu star Sreeleela quiting Varun Dhawan's upcoming comedy film, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Tips Films. It is also reported that the first schedule of the film has been completed without her.

Clarifying these rumors, Ramesh Taurani, producer at Tips Films, stated, "We have not yet approached anyone for the role. We are still in the process of finalizing the cast. The first schedule has just been completed, and we will make an official announcement once we have locked someone for that role. Until then, we request audiences not to believe any rumors.”

Speaking of the upcoming film, the dynamic father-son duo Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan will reunite for their fourth film together. Titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, it also, reportedly, stars Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, 2025.

As per the reports, production on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has already begun in Mumbai with Varun Dhawan sharing the screen with Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait. The rest of the star-studded cast is expected to join the shoot in the coming months.

