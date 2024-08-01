Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has joined hands with well-known writer Rumy Jafry for his upcoming Bollywood film. The movie is touted to be a comedy of a different nature. The news was shared exclusively with Bollywood Hungama by Jafry himself in a recent interview.

EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan joins hands with writer Rumy Jafry for his next Bollywood film

Speaking about his future projects, Jafry said, “I am doing a couple of projects as a writer. I am doing one comedy, but it is very fresh and in tune with today’s times and that too with Priyadarshan. I had never worked with Priyadarshan before; he makes such good comedies. I am also planning to direct another film.” He added that the film hasn’t gone into the casting stage as of now.

Priyadarshan’s last Hindi film was Hungama 2, which was released in 2021. Following this, he made quite a few films down south. Rumy Jafry’s last film Chehre also arrived in 2021. The thriller, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles, was also his directorial debut.

During the course of the conversation, Jafry also said that he has reached a stage where he doesn’t feel like signing films in a heap. “I have become quite selective in recent years,” he said. “In our industry, if a writer excels in one genre, he is made to write the same type of films. I won’t name those films, but a lot of comedies have flopped in recent times one after the other because people are not ready to change themselves. And I am not ready to write the same things again. There has to be something new and fresh for me to take. That’s why I am selective as I feel it is important to upgrade yourself.”

He added, “I do something if I feel it’s different. Like, I directed the film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan. I had never done a thriller, so I felt like making one.”

Also Read: 20 years of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi EXCLUSIVE: “Duggal sahab was inspired from a real person,” reveals writer Rumy Jafry

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.