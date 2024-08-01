Rashmika Mandanna always wins the hearts of the audiences through her generous and heartfelt actions. Her recent donation of Rs 10 lakhs to the @CMOKerala relief fund for the Wayanad disaster is a testament to her commitment to giving back to society and supporting those in need during times of crisis. This substantial contribution underscores her dedication to making a positive impact beyond her cinematic achievements and reinforces her reputation as a compassionate and socially responsible individual.

Rashmika Mandanna donates Rs 10 lakhs as relief fund for the Wayanad disaster

In addition to her philanthropic efforts, Rashmika has captivated audiences with her presence at the India Couture Week, where she made a remarkable impression by both opening and closing the show for the renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Her elegance and poise on the runway further solidify her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Rashmika Mandanna remains deeply connected with her fans, constantly engaging with them and showing appreciation for their unwavering support. Whether through personal interactions or public acknowledgments, she consistently expresses her gratitude and warmth, making her a beloved figure in the hearts of many. Her genuine appreciation for her fans and her commitment to always bringing smiles on the faces of people perfectly encapsulates the qualities that have earned her the endearing title of the 'Asharfi Girl.'

