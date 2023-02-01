A day after it was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha is yet to receive his dues, the makers of the show reacted.

Every time Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the headlines, a section of fans gets worried speculating about the exit of one more actor. The long list of actors who quit the show includes Raj Anandkat, Neha Mehta, Monika Bhadoriya, and more. However, it was Shailesh Lodha’s exit that left the audience heartbroken. Recently, it was reported that Shailesh Lodha is yet to receive his dues from the TMKOC makers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers REACT after Shailesh Loddha said a 6-figure amount is due; dismiss claim

Reacting to the claim, the makers have issued a clarification, in which they have stated that the accusation by the actor is wrong. As per a report by Free Press Journal, Suhel Ramani, Artist Co-ordinator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said in a statement, “Despite repeated communication to sign all dues documents and collect his pending payment, Shailesh Lodha has refused to do it. When you leave any company or show, there is always a procedure that needs to be followed and fulfilled. Every artist, staff or technician needs to do these formalities. No company will release the payment before completing the formalities.”

He further added, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a reputation and goodwill. The company has not delayed payments even by a single day. If that was the case then no artist would have worked with the production. It is very sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner. Every artist working in such a long-running daily show has to be disciplined. TMKOC is a daily show and the team works round the clock to maintain the quality of the show. One cannot be ungrateful to the audience.”

Meanwhile, a source from the production banner added, “Shailesh Lodha and other actors have been like an extended family of the production house. We have maintained a dignified silence on exits and cause of the exits due to respect to the person concerned. It is very sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner. To forget the relationship and popularity which they received from the show is unethical. Payment is not an issue. He will get his dues but he needs to do closure and sign the papers.”

