Popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often makes headlines; sometimes for its upcoming episodes and sometimes for its cast members leaving the show. Among all of them, the exit of Shailesh Lodha was the most heartbreaking for a section of fans. Though the reason behind his exit is still unclear, the show and the actor are once again making headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. It is said that the makers of TMKOC haven’t cleared the year-long dues of Sailesh Lodha.

If a report by Hindustan Times is something to go by, then Shailesh’s payment from over a year has not been cleared by the makers of the show, which is said to be a six-figure amount. The actor has been patiently waiting for the makers to clear his dues for almost a year, however, producer Asit Kumarr Modi is paying no heed.

The portal quoted a source saying, “He felt disrespected and left the show without any notice. Shailesh has maintained a dignified silence since then.” Further, the report also quoted another source, who added, “This isn’t the first time when someone’s cheque has been delayed. Neha’s (actor Neha K Mehta, who played Anjali in the show) ₹30-40 lakh are yet to be cleared by the producer. Even Raj Anadkat (actor), who played Tappu, faced similar issues.”

The report also claimed that they reached out to Lodha and he replied by saying, “Tell me something new. I’m travelling for my poetry gigs. I’ll be talking when I’m back.” Meanwhile, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has not reacted to the claims.

For the unversed, Shailesh Lodha parted ways with the show last year and actor Sachin Shroff replaced him. While shedding some light on his exit, Shailesh had said, “Indians are quite emotional so we get attached to everything, there is no doubt about that. I am an emotional person. I am a sentimental fool. Attachment is natural. And if you do anything for 14 years, it will happen,” during his conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

