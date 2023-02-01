comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.02.2023 | 6:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed to release on THIS date

en Bollywood News Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed to release on THIS date

Anubhav Sinha's Bheed gets a release date. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Bheed is scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023. The film, which is set against the backdrop of the 2020 India lockdown, stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed to release on THIS date

Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed to release on THIS date

The director revealed the release date of the film in a statement, claiming that the film captures the intricacies and inconsistencies of the modern world. “Bheed is a story that sheds light on the social disparity that the country faced in the toughest of times. It was imperative for me to bring this story to life and share it with the audience," Sinha said in a statement.

Kumar expressed his excitement about collaborating with Sinha on Bheed, a film that will shed light on the difficult circumstances the nation is now experiencing. The producer of the film said, “Bheed is a film that will share a deep and insightful perspective into some of the tough times that our country has been through in recent years and Anubhav's vision as a director is second to none.”

The film is co-produced by Sinha and T-Series, which is run by Bhushan Kumar. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit.

The other short from the anthology is a socio-political drama that spans two generations with the pandemic as the backdrop, which was helmed by Mishra and starred Taapsee Pannu along with Parambrata Chatterjee.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao wraps up Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, see photo

More Pages: Bheed Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alaya F reveals she “almost” took up a…

CONFIRMED: Ananya Panday greenlights…

Jackie Shroff to reunite with his Hero…

Pathaan: Siddharth Anand says Shah Rukh Khan…

Aryan Khan to decide streaming platform for…

Anurag Kashyap opens up on how he was kicked…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification