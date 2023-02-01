Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Bheed is scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023. The film, which is set against the backdrop of the 2020 India lockdown, stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed to release on THIS date

The director revealed the release date of the film in a statement, claiming that the film captures the intricacies and inconsistencies of the modern world. “Bheed is a story that sheds light on the social disparity that the country faced in the toughest of times. It was imperative for me to bring this story to life and share it with the audience," Sinha said in a statement.

Kumar expressed his excitement about collaborating with Sinha on Bheed, a film that will shed light on the difficult circumstances the nation is now experiencing. The producer of the film said, “Bheed is a film that will share a deep and insightful perspective into some of the tough times that our country has been through in recent years and Anubhav's vision as a director is second to none.”

The film is co-produced by Sinha and T-Series, which is run by Bhushan Kumar. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit.

