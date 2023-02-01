After being a successful comic artiste, television host and actor, Kapil Sharma is now all set to mark his entry into the world of singles as a singer as well as actor. Bhushan Kumar, through his banner T-Series, is all set to launch him in the song named ‘Alone’, which is sung by him and Guru Randhawa. The video will feature both of them along with actress Yogita Bihani.

Bhushan Kumar to launch Kapil Sharma’s first single ‘Alone’ with Guru Randhawa

An official statement from the makers said, “From being a backup singer, participating in a reality show and being appreciated by legendary Lata Mangeshkar to launching a song with T-Series, it’s safe to say that Kapil has come a long way.”

‘Alone’, as per the title, will be a heartbreak number, which is also written and composed by Guru Randhawa. The song is shot in the picturesque locations of Manali and is directed by Gifty. Before this song, he has directed a large number of music videos of not just Guru Randhawa but also the likes of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah and Mika Singh.

Apart from this song, Kapil Sharma is also gearing up for his film Zwigato. The movie sees him play the role of the main lead of a food delivery boy. Directed by Nandita Das, the movie also stars Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya and it is all set to release on March 17.

