Taapsee Pannu’s spat with Rangoli Chandel takes another ugly turn as she questions Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu has never shied away from putting her point of view forward and her recent spat with Rangoli Chandel has been the talk-of-the-town for quite some time now. Kangana Ranaut’s sister/manager called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’ after she appreciated her performance in the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya. Things kept getting worse from there and now, it has taken a new turn.

During one of her promotional interviews for Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu questioned Kangana asking why Kangana hasn’t praised her film since it has 5 lead actresses in it. She has also elaborated saying that even though she has not been a part of as many films as Kangana, she has worked in a decent number of films and deserves to be appreciated. Rangoli Chandel did not hold back and has asked Taapsee to speak to her directly.

Take a look at Rangoli’s tweets, right here.

(Contd)…kaun sa praise?? Making nasty remarks about a great artist isn’t enough what is there to your credit, you arnt a kid you are also 32 years Kangana’s age, what have you achieved for what we should praise you?? …(contd) @taapsee — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

(contd)…..Look at all your interviews only one thing they call you for is to discuss Kangana Ranaut, don’t ask you any other question, show me one question which is about your work or achievements? ???? @taapsee — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

Don’t run to the media answer me here, please I am asking openly please respond openly not slyly ???? @taapsee — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019

Taapsee Pannu starrer Mission Mangal has managed to make Rs. 29 crores in just two days and also happens to be Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener till date.

