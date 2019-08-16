Bollywood Hungama
Nana Patekar to build 500 homes for flood hit families in Shirol, Kolhapur

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has been lying low ever since he was accused of harassment by Tanushree Dutta. The actress took the nation by storm with the #MeToo movement in which the veteran actor was accused. Now, the actor has come to the rescue of the flood-affected families. The actor, who also runs the NGO Naam Foundation, announced that he would be building 500 houses for the victims in the region of Shirol, Kolhapur.

Nana Patekar to build 500 homes for flood hit families in Shirol, Kolhapur

“When I came to Shirol, I got to see the situation, that’s why we have decided to construct 500 houses. We are going to review the situation for 3,000 houses in Taklewadi. The government too, has its limitations. Therefore, we all have to try and pitch in to rehabilitate our flood-affected citizens,” Nana Patekar said in the statement.

Many Marathi celebrities have been providing financial aid to the victims of the floods in Maharashtra. Riteish Deshmukh has donated Rs. 25 lakhs to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Relief Fund.

ALSO READ: Me Too: Tanushree Dutta’s case against Nana Patekar COLLAPSES as the veteran actor is given CLEAN CHIT by the Mumbai Police

