Last Updated 16.08.2019 | 7:31 PM IST

John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga’s release date finalized; to release on June 19, 2020!

Gangster drama Mumbai Saga written and directed by Sanjay Gupta features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy. Being one of the biggest multi-starrers, the movie’s star cast is really on point and is one of the most awaited ones.

Mumbai Saga’s release date finalized, the multi-starrer to release on June 19, 2020!

The film is set in the 1980s-’90s and revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. An action-packed film with a star-cast that is bound to take back to the good old days of the nineties, Mumbai Saga is also the first project that will have John and Emraan starring together. The makers have finally announced the release date of the film, June 19, 2020, and we can’t wait for the trailer.

Gulshan Kumar presents, T-Series and White Feather Films production, Mumbai Saga, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Also Read: These actresses have been roped in for Sanjay Gupta’s multi-starrer Mumbai Saga!

More Pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

