Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.08.2019 | 4:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Taapsee Pannu says she cannot change Rangoli Chandel’s perception about her ‘double filter’ comment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu’s recent spat with Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel was the talk of the town for quite some time now. It all started with Rangoli attacking Taapsee on Twitter after she praised Kangana’s performance in the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya. Rangoli took to her Twitter to bash Taapsee for her ‘double filter’ comment and even went on to call her a ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana.

Taapsee Pannu says she cannot change Rangoli Chandel’s perception about her ‘double filter’ comment

Taapsee Pannu took it rather sportingly and said that the sasti copy comment is apt because she is not the highest-paid actress in the industry and hence being a cheap copy is not entirely wrong. During the promotions of Mission Mangal, in a media interaction Taapsee said, “When a journalist asks me a question (on the subject), I answer because through your medium I can tell my audience who I am. So, you people matter to me” addressing the controversy. She further elaborated, “One needs a filter when she does not have any pretention and no filter between their mind and their mouth. I do not see this as a derogatory comment. It is just a comment. Even my sister tells me to put a filter before I open my mouth in public. That is true because at times my honest opinion gets me into trouble. So my comment on ‘keeping a filter’ was not meant to be negative, though people on the other side took it negatively. I cannot change their perception.”

Mission Mangal also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kriti Kulhari among the others. The movie is slated to release on August 15.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu says she is trying to prove that a hero has no gender

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Singer Atif Aslam ‘condemns violence in…

Akshay Kumar reveals how he broke a…

Vidya Balan had to turn down Jayalalithaa…

Taapsee Pannu speaks up on criticism against…

Sonakshi Sinha becomes the new face of…

Sonakshi Sinha issues an apology for her…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification