While, in the past, many actors have come under the radar of hurting religious sentiments and has been accused on many occasions by religious and political leaders, this time around, it is Taapsee Pannu who has been accused of the same. The actress’ recent appearance at the Lakme India Fashion Week in Mumbai has triggered a controversy where a man named Eklavya Singh, who is a member of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, has filed a complaint against the actress for her look at the prestigious fashion show.

Taapsee Pannu gets accused of hurting religious sentiments; leader files complaint against the actress

In the complaint, Singh has alleged that Taapsee Pannu wore a revealing outfit while adorning temple jewellery with Goddess Laxmi’s statue in the locket. An official was quoted in ANI reports, opening up about the complaint registered against the actress saying, “We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur (son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur) against actor Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and image of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ by wearing a locket having ‘Goddess Laxmi’ with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai.” The officials have asserted that investigation of the matter in currently in process.

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu walked the ramp in a beautiful red gown with embellishments. The gown featured a plunging neckline and the actress paired up the modern outfit with a statement neckpiece featuring the Goddess Lakshmi idol. The actress had turned showstopper for designer Monisha Jaisingh and Reliance Jewels.

As for her work commitments, the actress is gearing up for Haseen Dilruba 2 as well as she will be seen in the much-awaited film Dunki, where she will be seen alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, and it is directed by the renowned Rajkumar Hirani.

