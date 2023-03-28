The extensive travel and the ongoing excitement in the USA leading up to the Oscars seem to have taken their collective toll on maverick music maker M M Keeravani. He is now down with COVID-19. The veteran music composer took home the Best Original Song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ for filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Telugu action entertainer RRR.

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Keeravani said, “All the travel and excitement have caught up with me. I am down with COVID and under medication and complete bed rest.”

He looked back at all the excitement leading up to the Oscar with exhaustion and exhilaration. “It was all very unreal,” he said. “We would keep winning at every awards ceremony in the US. ‘Naatu Naatu’ became a global phenomenon in no time at all!”

While he is still to decide what to do with his newly-earned global fame, he knows what he is not going to do. “No more ‘Naatu Naatu’ compositions. I’ve never repeated myself in any of my compositions. I don’t intend to do so now, no matter how tempting the offer,” says Keeravani resolutely.

Apart from the Oscars, ‘Naatu Naatu’ also won the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes earlier this year.

For the unversed, RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles. The film, based in the 1920s India, was a fictional tale about revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their valiant efforts at rescuing a tribal girl abducted by the British.

