Kangana Ranaut recently gave a speech where she asserted that after Amitabh Bachchan, she is the one who gets maximum respect in the industry.

Just a day ago, Kangana Ranaut was heavily trolled for her speech wherein she asserted that she gets the maximum respect in the industry, after Amitabh Bachchan. This video clip of her making ‘high claims’ about her stardom in Bollywood resulted in netizens slamming the actress and many of them even remarked about the actress giving out 15 consecutive flops. Reacting to it, Kangana took to her social media to share a note where she quizzed the users, ‘if not her, then whom?’

Readers would be aware that Kangana is currently busy with her electoral campaign as the actress has joined politics as the BJP candidate from the Mandi constituency, which belongs to her hometown Himachal Pradesh. In a video from her campaign speech which found its way online, Kangana was seen saying, “Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai (The entire nation is surprised that, Kangana, no matter whether I go to Rajasthan or West Bengal or Delhi, or Manipur, I feel like I received so much love and respect, that I can assure you all, that after Amitabh Bachchan, if there is someone in the industry who gets so much respect, then it is me).”

Her speech sparked an outrage on social media where many took to the platform to slam the actress for making this statement. “Peak level of self-obsession,” claimed one of the users whereas another one added, “After giving flops over flops, Kangana Ranaut compare herself with Amitabh Bachchan. This is the biggest insult to Amitabh Bachchan..”. Followed by this reaction she received, Kangana decided to hit back by sharing another post, but this time on her Instagram story.

In the post she wrote, “I clearly mentioned Bharat and its various states where I get overwhelming love and reception as an artist for my art as well as my integrity as a nationalist, not just my acting but my work for woman empowerment is widely appreciated. I have a question for those who have an objection, if not me after Big B, who gets most amount of love and respect from hindi films in Bharat? Khans? Kapoors? Who??? Can I also know please, I would correct myself”.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut recently featured in Tejas which bombed heavily at the box office.

