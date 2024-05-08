The dry period in Bollywood might temporarily halt with the release of this week’s Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. The movie-watching season will begin in full force with Mr And Mrs Mahi, which will arrive in cinemas on May 31. Bollywood Hungama reported last week that the trailer is on its way. Now, we bring to you another interesting development about this film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Makers of Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr And Mrs Mahi recreate a portion of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song ‘Say Shava Shava’?

A source told us, “The makers of the film have recreated the much-loved song ‘Say Shava Shava’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) for this film. The recreation is not done for the whole song. Rather, they have only chosen to recreate the stanza that begins with the line ‘Dekho Tainu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve’. It’s played during an important scene between the lead actors, Rajkummar and Janhvi.” Interestingly, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was directed by Karan Johar, who is also the producer of Mr And Mrs Mahi along with Zee Studios.

The source continued, “The song is played in the background and it now remains to be seen if it makes it to the final cut. There are times when songs, relegated to the background, might get changed. But ‘Dekha Tainu’ fits the narrative and let’s see what call is taken by the makers in this regard.

The original version of ‘Say Shava Shava’ is a popular dance number featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan. It was composed by the late Aadesh Shrivastava.

Mr And Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, whose debut directorial was Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl (2020). Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news, in November 2021, that Sharan’s next film has been titled Mr And Mrs Mahi. In January 2022, the makers dropped pictures of Janhvi prepping with Dinesh Karthik for the role of a cricketer.

Some days back, Janhvi Kapoor grabbed eyeballs as she was seen at an IPL match wearing a jersey that mentioned ‘Mahi’, as part of the promotions of the film.

Also Read: Trailer of Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr And Mrs Mahi expected to be out next week

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.