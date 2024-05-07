The individual is expected to be an accomplice who aided shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta.

Another major twist unfolded in the ongoing investigation of the April 14 shooting case outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a fifth suspect in the firing incident which happened outside the building where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan resided. This individual is believed to be an accomplice who reportedly lent a helping hand to the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta.

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai police makes fifth arrest in the shooting incident

Readers would be aware that the latter two were arrested only a few days after the incident. On May 7, ANI reported the latest development in the ongoing investigation, shedding light on the continued unraveling of this complex case. Speaking about the recent arrest, ANI took to social media X (formerly known as Twitter) to share details about the same and added, “Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the 5th accused in this case from Rajasthan, the name of the arrested accused is Mohammad Chaudhary. He helped the two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, provide money, and do recce. Chaudhary is being brought to Mumbai today where he will be produced in the court and a demand for custody will be made.”

The firing incident definitely shocked the nation and even the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde showcased his support and help towards superstar Salman Khan, assuring extensive security to him and his family. While several evidence points towards the Bishnoi family being involved in the case, no arrest has been made on that front.

The arrests include the shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta and later, two arms suppliers, Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, were also taken into custody. The latter two, from Punjab, were accused of providing weapons to the shooters. Tragically, Anuj Thapan reportedly died by suicide while in police custody, prompting his brother Abhishek Thapan to raise suspicions of foul play.

