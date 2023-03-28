Lately, there have been rumours circulating on the internet that actor Vivian Dsena, who secretly married his girlfriend, Nouran Aly a year ago, is now a father to a two-month-old baby girl. Since Vivian is known for being a private person and has kept his personal life away from the public eye, it came as a surprise to many when rumours began circulating. Now, the actor himself has broken the silence over the matter and confirmed that he has a four-month-old daughter.

Vivian Dsena CONFIRMS having a four-month-old daughter; says, “I don’t want my family in the limelight”

Vivian made the above revelations during his interaction with the Bombay Times. During the interaction, he told the portal, “Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago.”

Dsena further added, “Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.” He went on to say, “I have always maintained that I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I don’t want my family in the limelight, and that’s something even Nouran doesn’t wish to be put through. I am extremely protective of my family.”

The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actor also spoke about accepting and practising Islam since 2019. He said, “Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest.”

On the professional front, the 34-year-old was last seen in Sirf Tum.

