Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » The Crew producers Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor team up again; untitled film scheduled to release in September 2023 on THIS date

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

The Crew producers Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor team up again; untitled film scheduled to release in September 2023 on THIS date

en Bollywood News The Crew producers Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor team up again; untitled film scheduled to release in September 2023 on THIS date

Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor collaborated for the first time for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Two of Bollywood's most powerful film producers, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, are all set to collaborate once again for an upcoming film project. The film is set to release on September 22, 2023, and is already generating a lot of buzz among movie-goers and their fans.

The details of the project are being kept under wraps for now, but fans can expect nothing but excellence from this dynamic duo. Known for their passion and creativity, both of them have made a significant impact on the Indian film industry over the years, and their fans are eagerly awaiting their next collaboration.

This project is being produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network. Ektaa R Kapoor is known for her diverse body of work that includes popular TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and hit films like Dirty Picture and Lipstick Under My Burkha. Rhea Kapoor, on the other hand, is known for her work as a producer on critically acclaimed films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding, which she jointly produced with Ektaa.

For the unversed, Ektaa and Rhea have already reunited to bring to the audience a cocktail of drama and comedy with an upcoming film, titled The Crew. It will feature Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The untitled project, mentioned above, will be their third collaboration.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares how she is prepping for The Crew; producer Rhea Kapoor reacts

