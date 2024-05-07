PETA India – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way” – advocates for sterilization of companion animals.

Posing next to Biscuit, a dog up for adoption with World for All, in time for Be Kind to Animals Week (5 to 11 May), actor Diana Penty is drawing her fans’ attention to the plight of dogs waiting in animal shelters for good homes in a new PETA India campaign aimed at urging people never to buy animals from pet shops or breeders. Penty is known to post pictures of her adopted dog, Vicky, whom she refers to as her “teammate for life”, to her nearly 5 million Instagram followers.

Diana Penty collaborates with PETA India for their “Adopt Don’t Shop” campaign

“Adopting Vicky was the best decision of my life, and I can tell you from experience that Indie dogs are a delight! They’re loving, playful, intelligent, and resilient,” says Penty. “My friends at PETA India and I, are asking everyone who has the time, space, resources and a lot of love in their hearts, to help give an animal a new life, by adopting one from the street or from a local shelter.”

Penty adds that cats and dogs on India’s streets struggle to survive every day. With only scraps to eat, many go hungry. Others are killed by vehicles, sustain broken bones and wounds that become infected, or are abused by cruel people. Countless more wait in animal shelters because there aren’t enough good homes for them – and buying cats and dogs from breeders or pet stores only exacerbates India’s homeless-animal crisis.

PETA India warns buyers that “pedigree” dogs – who are typically sold in pet shops and by breeders – have been purposely bred to have certain exaggerated physical traits such as small noses and drooping backs, making them especially susceptible to many health problems, including breathing difficulties, hip dysplasia, heart defects, epilepsy, and eye and ear infections. In contrast, Indian “community” dogs are known for their wonderful demeanor, are hardy and resilient, and aren’t predisposed to health problems.

PETA India – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way” – advocates for sterilization of companion animals. Sterilization is a routine, affordable surgery that can prevent animals from being born only to suffer and struggle to survive on the streets. For more information, please visit PETAIndia.com or follow the group on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

