Varun Dhawan was seen getting annoyed by the paparazzi as they followed him into a clinic in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, actor Varun Dhawan was spotted visiting a clinic in Mumbai wherein he was followed inside by the paparazzi making him loose his cool. A video was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account capturing the incident.

Varun Dhawan gets annoyed at the paparazzi: “Tereko andar aana hai?”

The account also shared a video in which we can see him exiting his car while being ringed by his security, following which he makes his way into the clinic. Before entering, he can be seen looking at the cameramen nettled as they called his name. In the video we can see him asking the paparazzi “Tereko andar aana hai?” to which the paparazzi can be heard responding with a “Nai Nai”.

Previously various similar experiences have been encountered by celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and many more. A very recent similar incident also occurred when Jr NTR got annoyed by the paparazzi while shooting for War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. A video of him went viral asking the paparazzi to ‘leave it’ and stop him from filming after being followed inside.

Dhawan has currently many projects lined up, including the Indian edition of Citadel titled Citadel: Honey bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu by Raj & DK and Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Jhanvi Kapoor. The actor was recently seen in films like Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

