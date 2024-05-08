BREAKING: Sarfarosh’s special screening to be held in Mumbai on the occasion of its 25th anniversary; Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre to grace the screening

One of the most loved films of Indian cinema, Sarfarosh (1999), celebrated its 25th anniversary on April 30. Starring Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre in lead roles, the film was loved for its realistic cum commercial treatment, action, performances, plot and above all, the evergreen music. In short, Sarfarosh stands out and when a film like this completes 25 years, the celebrations have to be huge. Keeping this in mind, a grand event is happening in a few days to celebrate Sarfarosh.

BREAKING: Sarfarosh’s special screening to be held in Mumbai on the occasion of its 25th anniversary; Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre to grace the screening

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that a special screening of the film will be held in Mumbai. Popular radio station, Radio Nasha, has taken the initiative to organize the screening on Friday, May 10 at PVR Juhu in Mumbai.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre will be attending the 25th anniversary screening of Sarfarosh. Mukesh Rishi, who played a memorable role in the film, has also confirmed his presence. It is not known if Naseeruddin Shah will make it. However, director John Matthew Matthan and music director Lalit Pandit will grace the screening.”

The source continued, “As it happens with the screenings of Radio Nasha, the cast and crew members will be felicitated and will be encouraged to share their memories and trivia. This will be followed by the screening of Sarfarosh. Along with the team of the film, fans can also be a part of this unforgettable event as they’ll have a chance to win tickets to the premiere.”

The source expects a huge turnout for the premiere, “After all, there’s a generation of viewers who must have been too young or were not born when Sarfarosh was released in 1999. It was a landmark film as it talks about cross-border terrorism, arms trafficking etc., which are pressing issues even today. Also, the songs continue to be popular, especially ‘Hosh Waalon ko Khabar Kya’.”

Radio Nasha has held several such screenings of significant films in the past. One of their most memorable events was the screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), on its 25th anniversary. It was held on August 9, 2019, at Mumbai’s Liberty Cinema. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, director Sooraj Barjatya and many others graced the screening. The way the lead actors danced and the way the cast and crew went down memory lane made it a very exciting occasion.

In 2022, Radio Nasha organized a screening of Gupt (1994) on its 25th anniversary, on July 9 at Metro Inox Cinema. Lead actors Bobby Deol and Kajol, director-editor Rajiv Rai, production designer and co-writer Shabbir Boxwala, music director Viju Shah, art director Bijon Das Gupta, singers Udit Narayan, Sunita Rao and Sadhana Sargam, voiceover artist Chetan Shashital and actors Harish Patel, Mukesh Rishi, Tej Sapru and Dalip Tahil were in attendance. Bobby had made the evening memorable as he danced to his entry song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’ when it was played on the screen.

Last year, Khalnayak’s (1994) 30th-anniversary screening was attended by Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Ali Asgar, Anand Balraj, director Subhash Ghai, singers Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, art director Bijon Das Gupta, dialogue writer Kamlesh Pandey, costume designer Neeta Lulla and Ramesh Taurani of Tips.

