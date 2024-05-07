comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.05.2024 | 11:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji Indian 2 Chandu Champion Kalki 2898 AD Ulajh
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Alia Bhatt starts training for YRF Spy Universe film, to be followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt starts training for YRF Spy Universe film, to be followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War: Report

en Bollywood News Alia Bhatt starts training for YRF Spy Universe film, to be followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War: Report

Alia Bhatt is currently preparing for her first action role under director Shiv Rawail.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has her upcoming projects lined up for the next year. After wrapping up Jigra, slated for release on September 27, 2024, Pinkvilla has reported on Bhatt's busy schedule for the next 12 months. Alia is currently preparing for an action-packed role in an upcoming YRF Spy Universe film. Sources close to the production reveal that she will be portraying a super soldier in this yet-untitled project.

Alia Bhatt starts training for YRF Spy Universe film, to be followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War: Report

Alia Bhatt starts training for YRF Spy Universe film, to be followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War: Report

Excited to embark on this new journey, Alia has begun a two-month training program with experts to prepare for the role. Filming is expected to commence in late July 2024 and span four months across locations in India and abroad, with a target completion date by the end of the year. Following the YRF Spy Universe film, Alia will reunite with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War.

Shooting for this project is expected to begin in January 2025 and conclude by June of the same year, according to the current production schedule. There are also rumours of Bhatt making cameo appearances in other projects before diving into these two major films.

While Bhatt begins filming Love and War in January, reports suggest Ranbir Kapoor will shoot his solo portions earlier, likely in the last quarter of 2024. RK is expected to wrap up his commitments on the film Ramayana by July before moving on to preparations for Love and War.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt becomes victim to deepfake video where her face transforms into Wamiqa Gabbi’s

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan takes the Metro to beat the…

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh…

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai police…

Anupam Kher affirms Shah Rukh Khan's…

Manisha Koirala reflects on unscripted…

Ananya Birla bids farewell to music career…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification