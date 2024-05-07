Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has her upcoming projects lined up for the next year. After wrapping up Jigra, slated for release on September 27, 2024, Pinkvilla has reported on Bhatt's busy schedule for the next 12 months. Alia is currently preparing for an action-packed role in an upcoming YRF Spy Universe film. Sources close to the production reveal that she will be portraying a super soldier in this yet-untitled project.

Alia Bhatt starts training for YRF Spy Universe film, to be followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War: Report

Excited to embark on this new journey, Alia has begun a two-month training program with experts to prepare for the role. Filming is expected to commence in late July 2024 and span four months across locations in India and abroad, with a target completion date by the end of the year. Following the YRF Spy Universe film, Alia will reunite with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War.

Shooting for this project is expected to begin in January 2025 and conclude by June of the same year, according to the current production schedule. There are also rumours of Bhatt making cameo appearances in other projects before diving into these two major films.

While Bhatt begins filming Love and War in January, reports suggest Ranbir Kapoor will shoot his solo portions earlier, likely in the last quarter of 2024. RK is expected to wrap up his commitments on the film Ramayana by July before moving on to preparations for Love and War.

