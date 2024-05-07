Not only his wedding pictures, Ranveer Singh has removed all his pre-2023 Instagram content.

The recent attention surrounding Ranveer Singh's Instagram activity, particularly the removal of his wedding photos, has sparked considerable interest among fans. However, it's important to clarify that Singh has simply archived all content predating 2023, including his wedding pictures, rather than specifically deleting them. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Instagram still retains their wedding photos.

Despite initial concerns among fans, it appears that the couple's decision is part of a broader social media management strategy rather than indicative of any larger issue. Recently leaked images suggesting the couple is enjoying a babymoon further alleviate any unnecessary worry.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding in November 2018, which included ceremonies blending Konkani and Sindhi traditions, remains a cherished memory for their fans, regardless of its visibility on social media.

