Last Updated 27.08.2020 | 10:26 AM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh accuses Rhea Chakraborty of poisoning his son for a long time

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, who filed a complaint against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, has claimed that the actress was poisoning his son for a long time. He said that she should be arrested.

Speaking to ANI News in Hindi, KK Singh said, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant for a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”

Earlier, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti demanded immediate arrest of Rhea. “Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty,” she wrote in a tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani tells CBI that 8 hard drives were destroyed on the day Rhea Chakraborty left

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

