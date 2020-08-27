Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.08.2020 | 9:49 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani tells CBI that 8 hard drives were destroyed on the day Rhea Chakraborty left

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau Of Investigation. His creative content manager and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has told CBI that 8 hard drives were reportedly destroyed on June 8 before the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left his home.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani tells CBI that 8 hard drives were destroyed on the day Rhea Chakraborty left

As per reports, Sushant and Rhea had a fight after which she moved out of his house after staying with him during the lockdown. Siddharth Pithani reportedly told CBI that he didn't know the contents of the hard drives but an IT person came to the house to conduct the process with both Rhea and Sushant present. Apparently, Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh and house help Dinesh Sawant were witnesses of this.

Rhea Chakraborty is currently under scanner after a case was filed against her by Sushant's father KK Singh. Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI, and Narcotics Control Bureau are also investigating various angles.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: After ED and CBI, NCB asked to probe the alleged drug angle

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: After ED…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike Sachin…

Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for…

Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice for a song…

Saif Ali Khan to release his…

Aditya Chopra to unveil new logo of YRF to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification