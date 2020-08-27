Actor Randeep Hooda, who has been basking in the success of Extraction, has reportedly undergone surgery after complaining of pain on Tuesday night, August 25. The actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and his father, who is a doctor, was with him.

The surgery took place on Wednesday after the actor complaint of acute pain. He is kept under observation. Though no details have been revealed about the surgery, he had reportedly informed his team that he would require two days for himself. Randeep doesn't want everyone to speculate about his health. His father and he will inform everyone once he gets better. The actor was tested negative for Covid-19 after which surgery was conducted.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda signs up a leading talent management agency in Hollywood

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.