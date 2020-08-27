Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide and fraud. The late actor’s father has claimed that Rhea Chakraborty drove him away from his family and hence they have been seeking justice and wish for her to be punished. Rhea Chakraborty, in an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak has claimed that Sushant’s relations with his father were not good.

She said, “As per what Sushant had told me, his relations with his father were not good since childhood. Sushant’s father had left their family and he loved his mother too much. Sushant did not meet his father for 5 years and his relationship wasn’t that great.” She further elaborated that, “Sushant was very close to his mother and she was also a patient of depression. I think that is one of the reasons why she passed away.”

