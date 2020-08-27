Bollywood Hungama

Rhea Chakraborty says the media trial is a witch hunt

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

Rhea Chakraborty is currently on a severe trial right now as soon as the news broke out regarding the FIR filed against her. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken a huge toll and has given rise to multiple questions regarding the industry as well. Before the Central Bureau of Investigation has given a final verdict on the case, a lot of people have considered Rhea Chakraborty guilty of abetment of suicide.

Speaking to Aaj Tak about it, Rhea Chakraborty said that, “This is clearly a witch hunt. Without any proof, people have begun questioning me and targeting me where they have declared me as the criminal. This is what I’m getting for being in love with him, we’re just two innocent people who are in love with each other”.

The actress is now clarifying all the allegations and is presenting her side of the story to the channel.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty calls the allegations of deleting hard-drives baseless

